Announcements

Vermont Public wins two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for 2024 solar eclipse coverage

Vermont Public | By Michelle Owens
Published May 23, 2025 at 1:05 PM EDT
A graphic of Edward R. Murrow along with the text "Edward R. Murrow Awards 2025 Winner"
RTNDA

Vermont Public has been honored with two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for its 2024 solar eclipse coverage from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

Northern Vermont was in the path of totality for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Vermont Public’s solar eclipse coverage was honored in the Excellence in Innovation and Excellence in Video categories.

"These awards showcase Vermont Public's work at its best. Our eclipse coverage was deeply collaborative and service-oriented, and our offerings across platforms involved a significant amount of creative risk-taking," said Angela Evancie, senior vice president of content. "It's particularly gratifying to be recognized for a project that showcased the contributions of every single member of our Content team, working closely with our colleagues in Vermont Public's Audience & Community and Engineering teams."

The winning coverage includes a video special on the science of solar eclipses that aired on Vermont Public’s main television station and was viewed more than 35,000 times on YouTube and PBS on demand. Following the eclipse, Vermont Public produced a short documentary that captures some of the joy and wonder viewers experienced in Vermont’s path of totality.

Leading up to the eclipse, Vermont Public prepared Vermonters and visitors alike with essential resources, safety information, and learning guides for educators and families. They were shared broadly by school districts, public officials and agencies, other media organizations, community groups and individuals.

Much of the preview coverage centered around viewing safety and access, including for Vermont’s blind and low-vision community. A feature about the LightSound Device, which converts light into sound, sparked interest across the state to make the eclipse experience more inclusive, and an event partnership with the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. When eclipse day arrived, Vermont Public hosted a watch party at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury that drew nearly 10,000 people; it was also broadcast live on radio, TV and online, providing comprehensive access to audiences who couldn't view the eclipse in person.

The Radio Television Digital News Association is the world’s largest professional organization devoted exclusively to electronic journalism. Vermont Public competes in Region 10, encompassing Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. Regional winners are under consideration for National Edward R. Murrow Awards, which will be announced later this year.
Michelle Owens
Michelle leads the team that oversees station branding, marketing, events, communications, and audience services. She joined VPR in 2002.
