Northern Vermont will be in the final path of totality for a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. This means the moon will appear to completely cover the sun, and people in those areas will experience up to three-and-a-half minutes of complete or partial darkness between 3:20 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. This is the only total solar eclipse to travel across Mexico, the United States, and Canada during the 21st century.
Vermont Public will have extensive coverage and resources to learn, connect and experience this once-in-a-lifetime event. Here's how Vermonters — and visitors to Vermont — can prepare for the best eclipse viewing.
Join Vermont Public and the Fairbanks Museum for extensive coverage of this once-in-a-lifetime event, including live coverage from But Why host and executive producer Jane Lindholm and astronomy expert Mark Breen from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium.
When is the 2024 eclipse?
The total solar eclipse will take place on Monday, April 8, 2024. In most parts of Vermont, it will begin around 3:25 p.m.
Time until the eclipse reaches Vermont:Loading...
Where around Vermont will the eclipse be visible?
The path of totality spans the Adirondacks and the St. Lawrence Valley, including Montreal. It includes all of northwestern Vermont, including Burlington, as well as the Northeast Kingdom, reaching as far south as Middlebury, Montpelier and St. Johnsbury.
Loading...
The eclipse will still be visible in southern Vermont, but a portion of the sun will not be covered. Eclipse viewing events are planned across the state.
What is “totality”?
Totality means the moon will completely cover the sun from certain vantage points. In these locations, the sunlight dims, and stars or planets may become visible if the weather is clear. Totality can last from one to about three and a half minutes.
Where can I get eclipse glasses?
Eye protection is needed to view the eclipse safely. Some public schools, public libraries and towns in the path of totality will be distributing glasses. For those looking to purchase glasses or solar viewers online, the American Astronomical Society has a list of reputable vendors. Glasses will also be available at our eclipse viewing party at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium on April 8.
Where to watch the eclipse
Livestream
Vermont Public will livestream views of the eclipse from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury on April 8. Tune in starting at 2:00 p.m.
For educators
PreK/K-2 - The Eclipse Learning Guide brings playful STEAM connections from ECHO’s Science and Stories video series along with social-emotional considerations, and an Eclipse tag game. The activity also includes an easy to use and click-ready printable model of the Earth, Moon and Sun to reenact the Eclipse at home. https://assets.vermontpublic.org/files/Eclipse-pre-K-K-2.pdf
Grades 3-5 - This Eclipse Learning Guide offers pre-teaching opportunities using podcasts and video for pre-teaching. Activities include social-emotional connections and a model activity made to use at home or the classroom representing the distance between the Earth, Moon and Sun during totality. https://assets.vermontpublic.org/files/Eclipse-3-5.pdf
Grades 6-12 - This Lesson Guide will help older students explore and understand the Eclipse by creating a model of the titled lunar orbit and ecliptic-plane. This activity model uses everyday objects and connections to documentaries by Vermont Public, PBS and NOVA to describe the unique nature of this historic event. https://assets.vermontpublic.org/files/Eclipse-6-12.pdf
Vermont Public has curated PBS LearningMedia resources for Vermont educators of all age bands at vermontpublic.org/educators. And look for the But Why: Adventures! Northeast Nature series, made for monthly classroom use throughout the year.
More eclipse coverage
-
Anticipation is building in Vermont for the upcoming total solar eclipse — when the moon will completely block the sun and put much of Vermont in shadow for several minutes. East Barnard resident Floyd Van Alstyne, who is 104, remembers the last time it happened in Vermont in 1932.
-
April’s total solar eclipse will cross over Vermont — and preparations for the phenomenon are well underway. Including for members of Vermont’s blind and low-vision community. Many of them are hoping to experience the eclipse with the help of a device that converts light into sound.
-
According to data scraped by PriceLabs from Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo, there’s a big spike in people booking short-term rentals for the dates around April 8.
-
St. Albans city and town will experience three and a half minutes of darkness during the upcoming eclipse in April. A city planning coordinator and inn owner tell us how they're preparing.
-
The solar eclipse will hit the majority of Vermont in the afternoon, right around the time many schools release students for the day.
-
Northern Vermont will experience a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. We created a map to show exactly what the path of totality covers.
-
On April 8, 2024, many New England communities will get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to view a total solar eclipse, if the weather cooperates.
-
Here are all the hot tips for solar eclipse viewing next April with the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium's Mark Breen.