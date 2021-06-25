Laura Nakasaka / Vermont Public

Northern Vermont will be in the final path of totality for a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. This means the moon will appear to completely cover the sun, and people in those areas will experience up to three-and-a-half minutes of complete or partial darkness between 3:20 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. This is the only total solar eclipse to travel across Mexico, the United States, and Canada during the 21st century.

Vermont Public will have extensive coverage and resources to learn, connect and experience this once-in-a-lifetime event. Here's how Vermonters — and visitors to Vermont — can prepare for the best eclipse viewing.

Join Vermont Public and the Fairbanks Museum for extensive coverage of this once-in-a-lifetime event, including live coverage from But Why host and executive producer Jane Lindholm and astronomy expert Mark Breen from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium.



When is the 2024 eclipse?

The total solar eclipse will take place on Monday, April 8, 2024. In most parts of Vermont, it will begin around 3:25 p.m.

Where around Vermont will the eclipse be visible?

The path of totality spans the Adirondacks and the St. Lawrence Valley, including Montreal. It includes all of northwestern Vermont, including Burlington, as well as the Northeast Kingdom, reaching as far south as Middlebury, Montpelier and St. Johnsbury.

The eclipse will still be visible in southern Vermont, but a portion of the sun will not be covered. Eclipse viewing events are planned across the state.



What is “totality”?

Totality means the moon will completely cover the sun from certain vantage points. In these locations, the sunlight dims, and stars or planets may become visible if the weather is clear. Totality can last from one to about three and a half minutes.



Where can I get eclipse glasses?

Eye protection is needed to view the eclipse safely. Some public schools, public libraries and towns in the path of totality will be distributing glasses. For those looking to purchase glasses or solar viewers online, the American Astronomical Society has a list of reputable vendors. Glasses will also be available at our eclipse viewing party at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium on April 8.