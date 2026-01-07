Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Gov. Phil Scott insists on lawmakers 'keeping our word' on education reform in State of State speech

Vermont Public | By Mark Davis
Published January 7, 2026 at 3:36 PM EST
Gov. Phil Scott urged lawmakers during his State of the State address Wednesday to defy political headwinds and follow through on sweeping education reform legislation that passed last year but is now in jeopardy.

The Republican governor took the unusual step of devoting the entirety of his 35-minute speech to calling for an overhaul of the education system, which he said was “designed for a Vermont that no longer exists.”

The traditional address to open the legislative session comes as Vermonters face another expected double-digit increase in property tax bills. Meanwhile, Act 73, a landmark law meant to reduce school spending and consolidate districts, has lost momentum less than a year after it was approved.

FULL TEXT & VIDEO: Gov. Phil Scott's 2026 State of the State address

Scott issued a stark ultimatum, telling lawmakers, “I will not sign a budget or an education bill or tax bill that deviates from Act 73 or fails to fix what’s broken.”

That far-ranging threat could complicate matters considerably for Democrats, who maintain control of the Legislature but no longer enjoy the supermajority required to override a veto.

“I know the pressure you’re under, with calls to delay, to water things down, or stop this transition all together,” Scott said. “But we’ve been down that road before, and every time we bend to the vocal minority, these problems get worse. We didn’t pass Act 73 because it was easy, we did it because solving this problem matters. And what you do next matters even more.”

Vermonters are set to spend $2.5 billion on pre-K-12 education this year, up from $1.6 billion when Scott first took office in 2017. Those costs are leading to large spikes in property tax bills and Scott said they are siphoning money away from other priorities like child care, public safety and flood mitigation.

Meanwhile, the student population has declined more than 30% in the past three decades, and test scores in early reading and other subjects have fallen.

At the end of the last year’s legislative session, Scott and Democratic leaders in the House and Senate celebrated the passage of Act 73, which launched a plan to consolidate Vermont’s 119 school districts into five organizations and shift control over school spending from local boards to the state.

But the first phase of Act 73 — mandatory school district mergers — ignited fierce opposition across Vermont. And a task force charged with drawing new district maps refused to do the job, citing “strong concerns about student well being, loss of local control, transportation burdens, rural equity, and a process perceived as rushed or unclear.”

The governor has a different take.

“The recent failure to produce maps was a political strategy to preserve the old system,” Scott said during his speech.

Just yesterday, Senate President Phil Baruth, a Democrat, proposed a new plan to deliver property tax relief by capping the amount school districts can ask voters to approve, but that appeared to be met by immediate skepticism.

The governor stressed that even under the current system, schools are being forced to close, often after painful years of sharp declines in student enrollment.

Windham's elementary school closed in 2024 with just 15 students, Scott noted, and Rochester closed its high school when it was left with two students.

“Think about what they missed out on. Prom, study groups, sports, school plays…the things that make high school, high school,” Scott said. “Yet even in these situations, there were fierce advocates to keep these schools open.’

Scott, 67, noted that the middle school and elementary schools he attended in Barre were closed decades ago in a consolidation effort, and their buildings repurposed for other community functions.

“I have great memories from going to both, but those memories, and my nostalgia, shouldn’t hold back the next generation,” he said. “Because as a result of those decisions, students had more academic opportunities, extracurricular options, and social experiences. And teachers benefited from more resources and better tools.”

Scott’s decision to devote the entirety of his address to one topic hearkens back to Gov. Peter Shumlin’s 2014 State of the State speech focused exclusively on the opioid crisis, which garnered national attention.

Scott has not announced whether he will run for reelection in November. If he serves a sixth term, he would equal Howard Dean for the longest serving governor in Vermont history.

This post will be updated.

Mark Davis
Mark Davis has spent more than a decade working as a reporter in Vermont, focusing on both daily and long-form stories. Prior joining Vermont Public as assistant news director, he worked for five years at Seven Days, the alt-weekly in Burlington, where he won national awards for his criminal justice reporting. Before that, he spent nine years at the Valley News, where he won state and national awards for his coverage of the criminal justice system, Topical Storm Irene, and other topics. He has also served as a producer and editor for the Rumblestrip podcast. He graduated from the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism.
