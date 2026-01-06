Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2026 Vermont Public

Live from the Statehouse!

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon EhrensAndrea Laurion
Published January 6, 2026 at 3:15 PM EST
Two state house pages being interviewed by Mikaela Lefrak in the Cedar Creek Room at the Capitol.
Andrea Laurion
Statehouse pages Eilidh Corbett and Liam Chase, being interviewed by Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak on January 6th, 2026.
Vermont’s state lawmakers are back in Montpelier for the new legislative session. They’ll pick up where they left off last June: trying to reform education, lower property taxes and make health care more affordable and accessible.

Today on Vermont Edition, we're live from inside the golden dome of the Vermont Statehouse. First, we'll check in with legislative leaders Democratic Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth and Republican Minority Leader Scott Beck.

We'll hear from the chairs of two powerful committees: Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, a Democrat from Brattleboro and the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, which writes our taxes, and Rep. Alyssa Black, a Democrat from Essex, and the chair of the House Committee on Health Care. We’ll also talk with Rep. Ashley Bartley, a Republican from Franklin County who has teamed up with a Burlington Democrat to address economic issues.

And we'll close the hour with two of the newest members of the legislative page program: Eilidh Corbett, an eighth grader at Main Street Middle School in Montpelier, and Liam Chase, an eighth grade student at Barre Town School.

