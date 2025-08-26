Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

School Stories: Redistricting and consolidation

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published August 26, 2025 at 4:33 PM EDT
Vermont has set up an 11-member task force to make recommendations for lawmakers about how to restructure our school districts.

A task force in Vermont is currently drafting up new school district boundaries with the goal to reduce the number of districts by 2028. This would create larger districts that aim to be more streamlined.

The effort grew out of a new law born from years of frustration about education costs, which have caused Vermont communities to face sizable property tax increases over the past few years. Vermont Public’s education and youth reporter Lola Duffort explains how increases in property taxes and declining school enrollment led us here.

Two members of the task force joined the conversation to offer their perspective. Rep. Rebecca Holcombe, a Democrat representing Norwich, served as Vermont’s Secretary of Education from 2014 to 2018. At that time, she steered Vermont through its last school district consolidation effort. Another member of the task force, Jay Badams, is a retired superintendent of SAU 70, an interstate school district in the Upper Valley. We also heard from a current superintendent, Jamie Kinnarney of White River Valley Supervisory Union.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

