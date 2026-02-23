FBI investigating Border Patrol shooting near Canada-NH border

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent shot an unidentified person around 1 a.m. Sunday in Pittsburg, N.H., near the Canadian border.

According to the FBI, the person allegedly fired first. The Border Patrol agent was not injured.

The person was transferred to an area hospital and is receiving medical treatment.

“The FBI’s Evidence Response Team is collecting all relevant evidence from the scene,” an FBI spokesperson said in a statement. The U.S. Attorney’s office is also investigating the incident.

No other information has been released.

New Hampshire shares an approximately 58-mile border with Canada, much of it heavily forested and largely inaccessible. In recent years, there have been a small number of arrests and verified crossings involving people without proper documentation entering into New Hampshire.

The state has set aside millions of dollars in extra funding to backstop federal agents in the area.

[Editor’s note: this story will be updated as more information is available.]