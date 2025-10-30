Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Changes coming to Vermont Public Classical's schedule November 3

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published October 30, 2025 at 5:32 PM EDT
A photo of Helen Lyons on the right and a blue background with the text 'changes coming to Vermont Public Classical's schedule Nov. 3 on the left
Daria Bishop
/
For Vermont Public
Classical music with Helen Lyons may now be heard weekdays from 7-10 a.m. and 3-5 p.m., as well as Saturdays 9-11 a.m.

Beginning Monday, November 3, you’ll hear an updated schedule on Vermont Public Classical. These changes are designed to bring more locally hosted music to the times of day when most people are listening.

Weekday Schedule Updates:

  • 6–7 a.m. – Music from our partners at Classical 24
  • 3–5 p.m. – Locally hosted music with Helen Lyons
  • 4:58 p.m. – A brief interlude for Eye on the Night Sky with Mark Breen
  • 5–7 p.m. – Music from Classical 24

Saturday Updates:

  • Helen Lyons’ program moves to 9–11 a.m.

Sunday Updates:

  • 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. – Sunday Baroque  
  • 5 p.m. – Music from Classical 24

As part of these updates, Harmonia and From the Top will no longer be part of the Vermont Public Classical schedule.

These changes reflect our commitment to offering more local voices and Vermont perspectives during key listening times, while continuing to share great classical music from around the world. We hope you'll tune in and let us know what you think - find a station and our full schedule here.
Tags
About Us AnnouncementsVermont Public Classical
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff

Congress has eliminated federal funding for public media — a $2 million annual loss for Vermont Public. We’re counting on people like you to help sustain this vital service. Become a monthly donor and keep local journalism free and fearless.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories