Changes coming to Vermont Public Classical's schedule November 3

Beginning Monday, November 3, you’ll hear an updated schedule on Vermont Public Classical. These changes are designed to bring more locally hosted music to the times of day when most people are listening.

Weekday Schedule Updates:

6–7 a.m. – Music from our partners at Classical 24

3–5 p.m. – Locally hosted music with Helen Lyons

4:58 p.m. – A brief interlude for Eye on the Night Sky with Mark Breen

with Mark Breen 5–7 p.m. – Music from Classical 24

Saturday Updates:

Helen Lyons’ program moves to 9–11 a.m.

Sunday Updates:

7 a.m. - 11 a.m. – Sunday Baroque

5 p.m. – Music from Classical 24

As part of these updates, Harmonia and From the Top will no longer be part of the Vermont Public Classical schedule.

These changes reflect our commitment to offering more local voices and Vermont perspectives during key listening times, while continuing to share great classical music from around the world. We hope you'll tune in and let us know what you think - find a station and our full schedule here.