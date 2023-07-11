2023 Flooding in Vermont

River flooding that began with heavy rain on July 9, 2023, shut down entire communities in Vermont, and recovery efforts are now underway.
Flood safety and other key resources
- To apply for federal financial assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.
- Is your community under a boil-water notice? Find a statewide list here.
- For state road closure information, visit newengland511.org or @511VT on Twitter. To check the status of your town's local roads, consult your town website or social media.
- School activities and child care program closures are collected here.
- Find the latest forecasts and water levels for specific rivers from the National Weather Service.
- Are you returning to flooded property? Get tips on what to expect and how to stay safe while cleaning your home or car and how to deal with trash and debris.
- Here are tips for avoiding scams that can crop up after a disaster.
- Flood safety tips have been translated into 16 languages here.
- To find more resources, visit vermont.gov/flood, vermont211.org or call Vermont 2-1-1.
- You can also report flood damage to 2-1-1 to help the state gather data, according to Vermont Emergency Management. (If you are a homeowner, you should also contact your insurance company.)
- The Vermont Agency of Agriculture has provided a resource page for farmers.
- Find the latest guidance about how to help with recovery.
Vermont communities are weathering continued storms and some additional flooding in new locations even as the state cleans up from last week's major floods.
Since historic flooding swept through the state last week, Vermont Public and VTDigger have been working to gather information on what you can expect when applying for federal aid. Here’s what we know so far.
William Roy of Jericho is heading up FEMA's recovery efforts as the agency's coordinating officer. He spoke with Vermont Public's Bob Kinzel about the counties not included in the major disaster declaration and the agency's response.
Members of Vermont's congressional delegation discuss guidance on applying for federal disaster assistance.
Vermont’s mountainous topography — with ranges that run north to south — has always made the state prone to flooding. But climate change is making rainfall more extreme, and our history of river management hasn’t helped.
Vermont's floods washed away gardens providing food security, community for these Burlington farmersFarmers growing culturally significant foods with the New Farms for New Americans program lost their crops to the past week's severe flooding.
Many communities across Vermont are now recovering from recent catastrophic floods — but some of them remain without basic resources. In the Windsor County town of Woodstock, a swollen Ottauquechee River produced significant problems for the local water system.
On the latest episode of Brave Little State, reporter Lexi Krupp looks into the ways humans have transformed how water runs through Vermont's landscape.
State officials urged Vermonters to exercise caution while cleaning up from last week's severe flooding, and to attend to their well-being in the midst of recovery.