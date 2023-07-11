© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

2023 Flooding in Vermont

People stand and assess flood damage on Elm Street in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.
Anna Van Dine
/
For Vermont Public
People stand and assess flood damage on Elm Street in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.

River flooding that began with heavy rain on July 9, 2023, shut down entire communities in Vermont, and recovery efforts are now underway.

Flood safety and other key resources

View or share a printable PDF version of these resources.

      Wood and garbage piles up on the sidewalks of a downtown street
      Local News
      Live updates: Vermont takes stock of flooding damage, volunteers rally for a long recovery
      Vermont communities are weathering continued storms and some additional flooding in new locations even as the state cleans up from last week's major floods.

