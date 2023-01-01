© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Mike Dougherty

Director of Digital Strategy

Mike Dougherty is Vermont Public's Director of Digital Strategy, overseeing the organization's online platforms. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Mike was a senior editor and digital editor for VTDigger. He previously held roles with the Vermont Humanities Council, the oral history nonprofit StoryCorps, Magnum photographer Susan Meiselas, and the Brooklyn-based alt-weekly L Magazine. Mike hails from the D.C. area and studied journalism and music at New York University.