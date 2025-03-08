Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local News

PHOTOS: Women’s Day rally draws anti-Trump crowds to Montpelier

Vermont Public | By Mike Dougherty
Published March 8, 2025 at 6:07 PM EST
A crowd of people on a snow-covered space, some holding protest signs
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
More than a thousand people gathered on the Vermont Statehouse lawn for a rally for women's rights on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Facing freezing temperatures and high winds, more than a thousand people gathered on the snowy Statehouse lawn Saturday to rally for women’s rights and denounce the actions of President Donald Trump’s administration.

The event, which was affiliated with the national 50501 and Women’s March protest movements, was held concurrently with similar rallies around the U.S. and internationally.

The rally was the largest so far of several anti-Trump protests in Vermont since the president was inaugurated to his second term in January. An early February event drew hundreds to the Statehouse lawn, and last weekend hundreds more gathered in Waitsfield to speak out when Vice President JD Vance visited the Mad River Valley for a ski vacation.

A crowd of people on a snow-covered space, some holding protest signs
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
A crowd of people on a snow-covered space, some holding protest signs
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public

Among the speakers Saturday was Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark, whose office has signed onto several multi-state lawsuits fighting Trump’s executive orders, including one filed Thursday concerning the administration’s mass layoffs of federal employees.

Rep. Becca Balint, who this week declined to attend Trump’s joint address to Congress, cheered the crowd for protesting Vance’s visit and for gathering at the Statehouse. “Vermonters show up,” she said.

Woman in orange jacket speaks into microphone, pointing a finger in the air, with crowd visible behind
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
Rep. Becca Balint criticized President Donald Trump and Elon Musk during a rally for women's rights in Montpelier on Saturday.
A crowd of people on a snow-covered space, some holding protest signs
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
A crowd of people on a snow-covered space, some holding protest signs
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
A crowd of people on a snow-covered space, some holding protest signs
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
A crowd of people on a snow-covered space, some holding protest signs
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
More than a thousand people gathered on the Vermont Statehouse lawn for a rally for women's rights on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Tags
Local News Government & PoliticsDonald TrumpLocal News
Mike Dougherty
Mike Dougherty is Vermont Public's Director of Digital Strategy, overseeing the organization's online platforms. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Mike was a senior editor and digital editor for VTDigger. He previously held roles with the Vermont Humanities Council, the oral history nonprofit StoryCorps, Magnum photographer Susan Meiselas, and the Brooklyn-based alt-weekly L Magazine. Mike hails from the D.C. area and studied journalism and music at New York University.
See stories by Mike Dougherty
Latest Stories