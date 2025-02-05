Hundreds protest Trump administration outside Vermont Statehouse

During his nearly 40 years as a reporter at the Burlington Free Press, Sam Hemingway covered plenty of protests in Vermont.

On Wednesday afternoon in Montpelier, Hemingway, now retired, decided it was time for him to participate in one.

“I’m a reporter, but I’m an American. And my country is in trouble,” Hemingway said on the granite steps outside the Vermont Statehouse. “I fear for its future and I can’t stay home. I’ve got a great life, and I want to be around for a long time. But I don’t want to see this country go down the drain like it seems to be going right now.”

Several hundred Vermonters gathered outside the Statehouse on Wednesday at noon as part of a nationwide movement, organized on social media platforms, called 50501. The name stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one day.

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Hundreds of people gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier as part of the nationwide 50501 movement.

“As I follow what’s going on in Washington, what Trump and Musk and the rest of them are doing … I can’t stand to watch this anymore,” Hemingway said. “I can live with Republicans in office — I have nothing against Republicans. But I have a real problem with a guy who really ultimately is embracing fascism.”

The leader-less event featured no keynote speaker or organized agenda. The crowd erupted periodically into spontaneous chants in support of transgender people, immigrants and other groups that have become early targets of the new Trump administration.

It was the largest political rally Vermont has seen since Trump was inaugurated last month.

“I think a lot of us have been in a kind of stunned stupor — that’s what I have felt like ever since the election,” said Deborah Hunt, of Danville. “But my sense is now people are beginning to open their eyes and say, ‘No, we’ve got to do something here.’ This business of an unelected private citizen rampaging through the inner workings of our government and taking control and making decisions is truly frightening for lots of us.”

Peter Hirschfeld / Vermont Public Ginger Rousse, left, and Deborah Hunt drove 45 minutes from Danville to attend Wednesday's protest.

The unelected citizen to whom Hunt was referring is Elon Musk, who was appointed by Trump to serve as head of the newly created Department of Governmental Efficiency. Musk’s decision to temporarily halt operations at USAID, and his sudden access to the federal payment system, was top of mind for many of the Vermonters who spent hours in 15-degree temperatures to register their concerns.

Montpelier resident Kate Whelley McCabe held a homemade sign that read “Stop the Actual Steal.” She said the “steal” was a reference to the “coup that has been perpetrated by Elon [Musk] with the consent of our president and the Republican Party.”

“I think the plan is to destroy as much of American democracy as possible to line his own pockets,” she said.

Peter Hirschfeld / Vermont Public Kate Whelley McCabe, left, with her brother, Patrick Whelley and his dog, Tika.

Jenna Danyew, of Essex, said she’s been most troubled by executive orders signed by Trump that seek to marginalize transgender Americans and deport immigrants living in the country without authorization.

“I oppose everything about Trump’s administration but specifically the idea that the suffering of others will somehow benefit us,” Danyew said. "His policies appear to be rooted in the removal of immigrants, the removal of people’s rights and freedoms, hatred for trans people, LGBTIQ people, brown people — anyone that doesn’t look like him, have the same amount of money as him, same education. And that suffering won’t help anyone.”

Danyew said she sees Wednesday’s protest as a way to mobilize fellow Americans who are concerned about actions undertaken by the new president.

“I think individually speaking out now will only make it easier to continue speaking out as things get worse,” she said. “And the more of us do it, the louder we are, the easier it will get for those who are still holding out and finding their voice.”

