Election 2024

-
Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor, is attracting bigger crowds as she makes her pitch to Republican and independent voters in the final stretch of the NH Presidential Primary.
-
The decision makes Maine one of two states where officials have ruled that Trump is disqualified from appearing on the ballot, arguing that he violated a section of the 14th Amendment that bars candidates from seeking office if they participated in or aided in an insurrection.
-
A Chittenden County judge granted the city's request to dismiss the case earlier this month, making it the third lawsuit challenging noncitizen voting in Vermont cities to be thrown out.
-
At the GOP debate in Miami, five Republicans sparred over top issues include the Israel-Hamas war, Ukraine, China, abortion and Social Security. Here's what you need to know.