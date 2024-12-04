Vermont House Republicans ready to serve as backstop for Gov. Phil Scott's vetoes

In their first press conference since picking up 18 seats in the Legislature on Election Day, House Republicans Wednesday said they’ll use their newfound strength to sustain any vetoes issued by Republican Gov. Phil Scott in the upcoming legislative session.

Democrats have wielded veto-proof majorities in both the House and Senate during the last three terms of Scott’s tenure. Republicans now have enough members in both chambers to serve as a veto backstop for the governor. And House Minority Leader Pattie McCoy said they plan to use that power.

“This will hopefully also result in a stronger voice for us in the process and policies more closely aligned with what Vermonters really care about,” she said.

The House GOP’s incoming class of 55 members is the most they’ve had in that chamber in 20 years. At a press conference in the Statehouse Wednesday morning, Republicans said they plan to focus their energy on property taxes, housing, public safety and health care.

“No matter the issue, the underlying need is to pass policies that will enable us to attract more young people to live in Vermont and stay in Vermont,” McCoy said.

More from Vermont Edition: Vermont’s new Senate minority leader, Republican Scott Beck

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message.