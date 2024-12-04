Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont House Republicans ready to serve as backstop for Gov. Phil Scott's vetoes

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published December 4, 2024 at 12:33 PM EST
A woman stands at a podium surrounded by other people, mostly wearing suits and ties
Peter Hirschfeld
/
Vermont Public
House Minority Leader Pattie McCoy speaks at a press conference at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

In their first press conference since picking up 18 seats in the Legislature on Election Day, House Republicans Wednesday said they’ll use their newfound strength to sustain any vetoes issued by Republican Gov. Phil Scott in the upcoming legislative session.

Democrats have wielded veto-proof majorities in both the House and Senate during the last three terms of Scott’s tenure. Republicans now have enough members in both chambers to serve as a veto backstop for the governor. And House Minority Leader Pattie McCoy said they plan to use that power.

“This will hopefully also result in a stronger voice for us in the process and policies more closely aligned with what Vermonters really care about,” she said.

The House GOP’s incoming class of 55 members is the most they’ve had in that chamber in 20 years. At a press conference in the Statehouse Wednesday morning, Republicans said they plan to focus their energy on property taxes, housing, public safety and health care.

“No matter the issue, the underlying need is to pass policies that will enable us to attract more young people to live in Vermont and stay in Vermont,” McCoy said.

