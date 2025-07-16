Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Parts of Vermont are under a heat advisory. Here's where to find cooling centers

Published July 16, 2025 at 1:34 PM EDT
A person gives their dog water from a water bottle on a hot day.
Health experts recommend limiting your time outside and staying hydrated during heat events — and that goes for pets, too.

The National Weather Service has put the Champlain Valley and areas of southeast Vermont under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s and mid 90s, but the weather service says that high humidity will make it feel even hotter.

Cooling centers have opened across the state. Some of those locations include:

  • Burlington: Fletcher Free Library and the COTS Daystation
  • St Albans: St. Albans Free Library
  • Montpelier: Kellogg-Hubbard Library
  • Rutland: Rutland Free Library and City Hall
  • Brattleboro: Brooks Memorial Library

Click here for a map of more cooling centers, swimming areas and libraries where you can cool off across Vermont.

Hot temperatures can have serious health effects, especially for people who are part of vulnerable populations.

The Vermont Department of Health recommends drinking more water than usual and to reduce outdoor work and exercise.

Here are a few more ways to keep yourself cool in hot and humid conditions:

And don't forget about your furry friends! You'll want to limit their time outside, too, and make sure they're staying hydrated. Here are more tips from NPR for keeping your pets safe during extreme heat.

Zoe McDonald is a digital producer in Vermont Public's newsroom.
