Parts of Vermont are under a heat advisory. Here's where to find cooling centers

The National Weather Service has put the Champlain Valley and areas of southeast Vermont under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s and mid 90s, but the weather service says that high humidity will make it feel even hotter.

Hot & humid today with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. This combined with the humidity will result in heat index values in the upper 80s to upper 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for those areas that will see the highest heat indices. Please take heat safety precautions today pic.twitter.com/nnXuu5b3vD — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) July 16, 2025

Cooling centers have opened across the state. Some of those locations include:



Burlington: Fletcher Free Library and the COTS Daystation

Fletcher Free Library and the COTS Daystation St Albans: St. Albans Free Library

St. Albans Free Library Montpelier: Kellogg-Hubbard Library

Kellogg-Hubbard Library Rutland: Rutland Free Library and City Hall

Rutland Free Library and City Hall Brattleboro: Brooks Memorial Library

Click here for a map of more cooling centers, swimming areas and libraries where you can cool off across Vermont.

Hot temperatures can have serious health effects, especially for people who are part of vulnerable populations.

The Vermont Department of Health recommends drinking more water than usual and to reduce outdoor work and exercise.

Here are a few more ways to keep yourself cool in hot and humid conditions:



Keep yourself hydrated with plenty of non-alcoholic and decaffeinated liquids.

Limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, and seek relief in air-conditioned or shaded spaces whenever possible.

Wear lightweight, breathable, loose-fitting clothes.

Use a fan only if the indoor temperature is under 90 degrees. (Using a fan in higher temperatures can make your body even hotter.)

And don't forget about your furry friends! You'll want to limit their time outside, too, and make sure they're staying hydrated. Here are more tips from NPR for keeping your pets safe during extreme heat.

More resources: