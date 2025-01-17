Trump's second inauguration: Watch or listen on Vermont Public

President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn in for his second term on Monday, Jan. 20 at noon. Here's how to follow the proceedings.



Streaming

Video: Watch it live on YouTube via PBS News using the player above, or stream our main TV channel.

The ceremony will be preceded and followed by PBS News special coverage. Live coverage will begin starting at 10:30 a.m.

Audio: Listen via NPR on our radio livestream by pressing the green "play" button on this page, or listen on your phone or tablet using the Vermont Public app (iOS/Android).

The ceremony will be preceded and followed by special coverage from NPR starting at 11 a.m.



TV

Tune into Vermont Public's main or Plus TV channel at 10:30 a.m. Find your local channel here.



Radio

Tune into Vermont Public's news radio station at 11 a.m. Find your local station here.