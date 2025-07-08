Scott administration begins tracing Vermont impacts of Trump spending and tax cut bill

Gov. Phil Scott's administration has begun its review of how the new federal budget bill will impact the state of Vermont.

Spending reductions in Medicaid and federal nutritional programs will be closely scrutinized.

The bill also extends federal income tax cuts, provides additional funds for border security programs, increases defense spending and eliminates many solar, wind and electric vehicle tax credits.

Administration Secretary Sarah Clark said it may take a few weeks to fully evaluate the impact the new bill will have in Vermont.

"We are divvying up portions of the bill review across our relative agencies and departments so that they can assess what they believe will be the real-world impacts," Clark said. "And it's too early to say what those impacts will be."

Clark said she hopes to present preliminary findings to lawmakers at a special meeting at the end of the month.

Lawmakers and the governor enacted a state budget this year that left several hundred million dollars untouched in anticipation of lost federal funding, especially in Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.