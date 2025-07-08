Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Scott administration begins tracing Vermont impacts of Trump spending and tax cut bill

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published July 8, 2025 at 2:58 PM EDT
Lt. Gov. John Rodgers, left, speaks as Gov. Phil Scott prepares to address the Senate upon adjournment on June 16, 2025.
Brian Stevenson
/
Vermont Public File
Gov. Phil Scott prepares to address the Senate upon legislative adjournment on June 16. Lawmakers and the governor agreed on a state budget with money reserved to backfill some cuts to Medicaid and nutrition programs.

Gov. Phil Scott's administration has begun its review of how the new federal budget bill will impact the state of Vermont.

Spending reductions in Medicaid and federal nutritional programs will be closely scrutinized.

The bill also extends federal income tax cuts, provides additional funds for border security programs, increases defense spending and eliminates many solar, wind and electric vehicle tax credits.

Previous coverage: Officials estimate 45,000 in Vermont could lose health insurance under Trump tax cut bill

Administration Secretary Sarah Clark said it may take a few weeks to fully evaluate the impact the new bill will have in Vermont.

"We are divvying up portions of the bill review across our relative agencies and departments so that they can assess what they believe will be the real-world impacts," Clark said. "And it's too early to say what those impacts will be."

Clark said she hopes to present preliminary findings to lawmakers at a special meeting at the end of the month.

Lawmakers and the governor enacted a state budget this year that left several hundred million dollars untouched in anticipation of lost federal funding, especially in Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

