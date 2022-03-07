© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vermont Public Staff
Bob Kinzel

Bob Kinzel

Senior Reporter/Host (Vermont Edition)
Stay Connected

Curious about the Vermont Legislature? Ask Bob.

Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."

Curious about how the Vermont Legislature works? Have questions about what's happened under the Golden Dome in the past, and how that affected our present? Submit a question for future exploration using the form below.

About Bob:


Bob is a veteran Vermont journalist, specializing in political reporting. He is based in Vermont Public’s Capital Bureau located across the street from Vermont’s Statehouse. Prior to joining Vermont Public full time in 2002, Bob ran the Vermont News Service for 21 years. The service provided daily local news for eleven stations, including Vermont Public. Bob started the News Service following a stint as news director for WNCS.

Load More