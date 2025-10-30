Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

As government shutdown drags on, Vermont's Head Start centers brace for impact

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published October 30, 2025 at 4:53 PM EDT
A kindergarten classroom includes a table, and shelves of toys.
VacharapongW
/
iStock
Head Start centers in Vermont collectively serve more than 1,000 kids.

Most Head Start programs in Vermont are not being immediately affected by the federal government shutdown, but that could change if the shutdown continues for another month.

Christy Swenson, chair of the Vermont Head Start Association, said Vermont's seven centers operate on different fiscal year calendars, and most of them have funding into next year.

But the state’s largest, Champlain Valley Head Start Center, will exhaust its federal grant money at the end of October, which marks the close of its fiscal year.

The center plans to use cash reserves to stay open through November, according to Swenson.

Swenson said there's one other center, which she declined to name, that could face severe financial issues if the shutdown continues for another month.

Head Start centers, which support low-income families by providing early education and other services to children up to age 5, rely heavily on funding from the federal government. Programs around the country are contemplating closure as that funding runs out.

In Vermont, the programs collectively serve more than 1,000 kids.

Across the state, Swenson said the uncertainty of future funding has caused a lot of anxiety for everyone involved at the programs.

"Even if nobody needs to shut down for a single day, I think there's an impact on the stress that families and staff are experiencing."
Federal Government Shutdown
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
