Phil Scott requests federal disaster declaration for July flooding in Northeast Kingdom

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published August 25, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT
A side view of a damaged bridge over a river shows two people assessing the damage. A section of the road is missing.
Brian Stevenson
/
Vermont Public
People assess the damage to a bridge that goes over the Passumpsic River near Sutton after flash flooding on Friday, July 10.

Gov. Phil Scott has asked the Trump administration to make a major disaster declaration for flooding that hit the Northeast Kingdom in July.

If granted, this would allow towns in Caledonia and Essex counties to access federal money to repair their public infrastructure.

A major rainstorm struck towns in those counties on July 10, marking the third year in a row that severe flooding hit the state on that day.

In the tiny town of Sutton alone, the storm caused more than $1 million in damage, according to a press release from Scott’s office. Total statewide damage surpassed $1.8 million, the governor’s office said.

If Vermont’s request is approved, the Federal Emergency Management Agency would reimburse municipalities for 75% of the cost for work such as debris removal, repairs to roads and public buildings, and staff overtime.

“The damage from last month’s storm impacted small towns with limited financial resources,” Scott said in a statement. “Submitting this request is an important step in the process to bring FEMA funds to Vermont to help towns rebuild and recover.”

The state is also requesting funds from a special FEMA program that provides assistance for projects that are designed to help prevent damage to public infrastructure in the event of future disasters.

President Donald Trump will make the final decision on Vermont's disaster relief application.
Tags
Local News Flooding in VermontPhil ScottFEMALocal NewsPresident Donald Trump
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
