Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A more than 200-year-old blacksmith shop in Cornwall seeks new owner

Vermont Public | By Zoe McDonald
Published November 28, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
An old stone building interior is filled with rusted metal tools and work tables.
Champlain Valley Properties
/
Courtesy
The Old Stone Blacksmith Shop in Cornwall was built sometime between 1791 and 1805, and it was a functioning blacksmith shop until 1908. A number of antique tools and metal pieces still remain inside.

When Barbara Harding and her husband Rusty bought the old blacksmith shop that sat on the side of Route 30 in Cornwall in the 1990s, they decided to learn the craft.

Around that time, a passerby might have seen a plume of smoke coming from the shop's chimney. The plaque identifying its National Register of Historic Places status may have even piqued their interest enough to stop by. If Rusty was inside, he’d open the doors and invite them in.

“It was really exciting for me, anyways, to drive by and see the smoke coming up out of the chimney, knowing that he was in there working, and the smells and the pounding, and seeing the fire in the hearth was just, I don't know, it's just really exhilarating, because you're stepping back in history,” Harding said.

A stone building with a sign that says "Blacksmith Shop 1791" sits in a grassy area.
Champlain Valley Properties
/
Courtesy
Current owner Barbara Harding said the historic building does need some work. The buyer will need to repair the windows, as well as the roof.

After her husband’s health declined several years ago, Harding tried to keep up the building, which dates back to around 1791. But recently, it had become too much. Now, she’s put the Old Stone Blacksmith Shop on the market, along with all the tools and metal implements inside, for $49,000. The land included is not much bigger than the footprint of the building itself. There is no water, nor septic, nor electricity.

“We purposely kept the blacksmith shop as close to the way we found it, which was honoring its history,” Harding said.

It is indeed rich with history — and tools, lots of tools. “Everything that one would need is in there,” Harding said.

Built into a small hill, the shop is constructed of roughly textured limestone blocks. According to its National Register of Historic Places nomination forms, it was actively used as a blacksmith shop from when it was built until 1908. In the 1970s, then-owner Stuart Witherell restored the shop and brought in tools, which are still inside. This building, and the tools within, hearken back to a time when blacksmiths were integral to their communities.

An old black-and-white photo shows a man standing in front of a stone building with large wooden doors.
Barbara Harding
/
Courtesy
In this undated photo provided by Barbara Harding, Sanford Lane Sr., a former owner, is pictured with the blacksmith shop.

Dick Sargent is an East Dover-based blacksmith and smithing instructor who worked in a circa-1840s stone shop in Hartland in the 1970s.

He said when the Cornwall shop was in its heyday, it likely would have been one of several in town sharpening plows for farmers, making chains or axes, shoeing oxen and horses, or repairing carriages and farm equipment.

In the past several years, at least two other historic blacksmith shops have found new owners in Vermont. One was turned into a jeweler’s studio. The other became a woodworking shop.

If a blacksmith were to purchase the space and the tools within, Sargent said, it wouldn’t take too much for them to get it functioning again.

“It's a trade that you can get by with amazingly little and still accomplish some incredible work,” Sargent said. “If you've got a hammer and an anvil — I mean, even if you don't have tongs, if you got a hammer and an anvil and a bar 16 inches long, you can make a pair of tongs and you're ready to go.”

In fact, Harding said there are several bags of coal that will be sold with the shop. So possibly, if a blacksmith were to buy the space, smoke could soon billow out of that old chimney once again.
Tags
Local News Local NewsHistoric PreservationAddison County
Zoe McDonald
Zoe McDonald is a digital producer in Vermont Public’s newsroom. Previously, she served as the multimedia news producer for WBHM, central Alabama’s local public radio station. Email Zoe.
See stories by Zoe McDonald

As a nonprofit news organization, our reporting is funded by readers like you. Become a monthly donor and keep community-focused journalism freely available for everyone. No paywalls, no barriers, just trusted news you can rely on.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories