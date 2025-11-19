State employees union takes Scott administration to court over return-to-office order

The Vermont State Employees Association is taking legal action to try to block a new return-to-work policy set to take effect next month.

It's seeking a court injunction to stop Gov. Phil Scott's administration from requiring most state employees to work in the office at least three days a week.

The change, set to take effect in December, is estimated to affect roughly 3,000 workers.

The state employees union has strongly opposed the plan since the administration proposed it several months ago, arguing it will hurt morale and create hardships for state workers. VSEA Executive Director Steve Howard says the union is taking legal action because negotiations with the Scott administration have not been successful.

Deputy Administration Secretary Doug Farnham says the return-to-work plan represents a reasonable compromise. And he says the state is on solid legal ground.

"For information sharing, having everyone in the office five days a week would be better,” Farnham said. But, he continued, “we recognize that telework … is an option in many, many places now, and we didn't want to completely take that away."

A court hearing on this motion is expected next week.