Vermont's congressional delegation says Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

All three members of Vermont's congressional delegation say that Israel is committing a genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Their statements, all issued Wednesday, came one day after a United Nations commission came to the same conclusion.

In a statement titled “It is Genocide” posted on his website, Sen. Bernie Sanders said, “We, as Americans, must end our complicity in the slaughter of the Palestinian people."

“Having named it a genocide, we must use every ounce of our leverage to demand an immediate ceasefire, a massive surge of humanitarian aid facilitated by the UN, and initial steps to provide Palestinians with a state of their own,” he continued.

The Vermont independent has repeatedly attempted, through multiple Senate resolutions, to ban the sale of U.S. arms to Israel.

In a floor speech Wednesday, Sen. Peter Welch, a Democrat, called on Israel to stop its expanded military campaign in Gaza, also using the term genocide for the first time.

"What you're seeing is the wholesale displacement of people — you're seeing the bombing of buildings to destroy buildings — hospitals and schools have been destroyed — it's got to stop,” he told Vermont Public in an interview Thursday.

And in a Wednesday op-ed , Rep. Becca Balint said the actions of the Israeli government "appear to be a systematic, intentional destruction of the Palestinian people."

Balint, who said she was the first Jewish member of the U.S. House to call for a ceasefire in November 2023, wrote in the op-ed that, “As the granddaughter of a man murdered in the Holocaust, it is not easy for me to say that.”

The delegation is calling for an immediate ceasefire in the nearly two-year-old war.

Since it began striking Gaza in response to the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, Israel has killed at least 65,000 peopl e , according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The vast majority have been civilians, according to leaked documents from the Israeli military . More than half a million people in Gaza were suffering from famine as of late August, according to UN-backed experts .

The U.N. commission, in its report on genocide, wrote, “Israel has weaponized the withholding of life-sustaining necessities, specifically by cutting off supplies of water, food, electricity, fuel and other essential supplies, including humanitarian assistance.”