Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Castleton voters will weigh in on proposed senior housing facility after years of opposition

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck
Published December 23, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
A rendering of a four-story building
Courtesy
The proposed 99-unit apartment building on Sand Hill Road would include independent, assisted living and memory care units.

A proposed senior housing complex in Castleton will go before Town Meeting Day voters in March. It’s the latest in a long string of legal hurdles the project has faced.

For more than five years, developers Dousevicz Inc. along with Zak Hale, CEO of Hale Resources LLC, have been trying to build a 99-unit apartment building on Sand Hill Road. The facility would include independent, assisted living and memory care units.

The 18 acres earmarked for the project were given to the town by Castleton University in 2009 to promote economic development, educational opportunities and public good.

Town Manager Michael Jones believes the proposed complex would do all of that and provide much-needed senior housing just a mile from Castleton’s village center.

But neighbors on Sand Hill Road have argued the proposed four-story project is too big and doesn’t comply with local zoning. They've fought the project all the way to the Supreme Court.

More: Proposed residential care facility in Castleton faces local hurdles, despite critical need

In October, Superior Court Judge Thomas Walsh ruled that the 23,500-square-foot project is permissible under the town's definition of a planned unit development (PUD). Much of his decision focused on the memory care portion of the development and whether or not it was a "nursing home," which would not fit the zoned use.

Judge Walsh determined the level of care proposed for the facility did not meet that of a nursing home and that the complex would meet the town's definition of "multiple-family residential use."

In November, local opponents filed an appeal to the ruling with the Vermont Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, because building the apartment complex involves selling municipal property, Vermont law requires the town of Castleton to give public notice of any property transfer.

“We probably should have done it a couple of years ago,” said Jones, the town manager. He's not sure why the property conveyance notice hadn’t been made earlier. “It’s required by state statute 24 V.S.A. 1061. Even if the Vermont Supreme Court were to find in favor of the developer, the town still has to go through this conveyance notification process,” Jones said.

Parties who oppose a property transfer have 30 days to gather signatures from at least 5% of registered local voters to require a town vote.

Castleton Town Clerk Nedra Boutwell signed a form confirming she'd received the signatures of 208 legal voters on Dec. 11. That's enough to put the proposed sale before local voters on Town Meeting Day.
Tags
Local News Local NewsHousingTown Meeting Day
Nina Keck
One in five Vermonters is considered elderly. But what does being elderly even mean — and what do Vermonters need to know as they age? I’m looking into how aging in Vermont impacts living essentials such as jobs, health care and housing. And also how aging impacts the stuff of life: marriage, loss, dating and sex.
See stories by Nina Keck

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories