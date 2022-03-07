Help shape my reporting:

One in five Vermonters is considered elderly. But what does being elderly even mean — and what do Vermonters need to know as they age? I’m looking into how aging in Vermont impacts living essentials such as jobs, health care and housing. And also how aging impacts the stuff of life: marriage, loss, dating and sex. Yours are the voices and stories that guide us as we navigate aging — because, well, we all are.

I'm excited to hear from you. Write to me at: PO Box 321 Pittsford Vermont 05763. You can also get in touch using the form below:

_

About Nina:

Nina began reporting for Vermont Public in 1996, primarily covering the Rutland area. Her work is frequently featured on NPR. An experienced journalist, Nina covered national and international news for nearly seven years with the Voice of America working in Washington DC and Germany. While in Germany, she also worked as a stringer for Marketplace.

Nina’s work has won numerous accolades including national Edward R. Murrow Awards in feature reporting, investigative reporting and for use of sound. She won a national Public Radio News Directors Award for an arts feature and a RIAS Berlin Commission Award for a report she produced on an East Berlin family struggling after German reunification

Nina has degrees in broadcast journalism and German literature from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and began her career at Wisconsin Public Radio. She lives with her husband in Chittenden.

