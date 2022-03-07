Nina KeckSenior Reporter
One in five Vermonters is considered elderly. But what does being elderly even mean — and what do Vermonters need to know as they age? I’m looking into how aging in Vermont impacts living essentials such as jobs, health care and housing. And also how aging impacts the stuff of life: marriage, loss, dating and sex. Yours are the voices and stories that guide us as we navigate aging — because, well, we all are.
Nina began reporting for Vermont Public in 1996, primarily covering the Rutland area. Her work is frequently featured on NPR. An experienced journalist, Nina covered national and international news for nearly seven years with the Voice of America working in Washington DC and Germany. While in Germany, she also worked as a stringer for Marketplace.
Nina’s work has won numerous accolades including national Edward R. Murrow Awards in feature reporting, investigative reporting and for use of sound. She won a national Public Radio News Directors Award for an arts feature and a RIAS Berlin Commission Award for a report she produced on an East Berlin family struggling after German reunification
Nina has degrees in broadcast journalism and German literature from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and began her career at Wisconsin Public Radio. She lives with her husband in Chittenden.
The shift in hearing health care is due to a recent rule change by the FDA, which recently cleared the way for the devices to be sold in retail stores without the need for buyers to see a doctor.
Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. It muddles how the brain sends signals that coordinate movement. In Vermont, it's estimated that one out of a thousand people over age 55 have it.There’s no cure. But research shows vigorous exercise — and even a punch or two — can help those with Parkinson's slow the disease.
Four residents of a senior living community in Rutland have made art for years. And while the way they express their creativity has changed, their passion as artists hasn’t. Their work is currently on display in downtown Rutland in a pop-up exhibit.
It’s estimated that 100,000 Vermonters struggle with hearing loss. In a few months, many of them will have more — and less costly — choices when it comes to hearing aids. But there are concerns.
Rutland journalist, author and poet Yvonne Daley died this week at age 77. She had worked for nearly two decades at the Rutland Herald and wrote a half dozen books, including her most recent: Going Up the Country. It chronicled the counterculture movement that brought many young people to Vermont in the 1950s and '60s, including Daley herself.
The fastest growing sport in America is not NASCAR or paddleboarding. It’s pickleball. As part of Vermont Public's Summer School series, we thought it would be fun to learn how to play.
In Vermont, more than 6,000 kids live with grandparents, extended family or close family friends. It's what's known as kinship care.Many of the people stepping in to parent are older, and many don’t know about the financial aid and services available to them. A new documentary film hopes to change that.
Sen. Patrick Leahy broke his hip last week during a fall at his home in northern Virginia. According to his office, the 82-year-old is recovering, but for older adults, federal data shows falls can be dangerous.
For when they're no longer here, Vt. parents seek better care for their children with developmental disabilitiesMany older Vermont parents of children with intellectual disabilities worry about what will happen to their kids when they die. But parental activism and new legislation is giving many hope.
Some artists use oil paints or watercolors. Others create with bronze, clay or stained glass. Cooper Johnson, 18, prefers cardboard.