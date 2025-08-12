Vermont expands program that helps people return home from long-term care facilities

Vermont is offering more money to help people transitioning from institutional settings like hospitals and skilled nursing facilities back into their homes.

The assistance comes from the Money Follows the Person initiative, which operates through the state’s Choices for Care Long Term Medicaid program. It helps some older adults and people with disabilities cover one-time or short-term expenses associated with moving back into their communities.

The goal is to support people who want to live more independently, which can improve their quality of life.

Previously, eligible individuals could receive $2,500, but as of Aug. 1, the state increased that significantly, up to $9,000.

"So that money can be used for durable medical equipment or home modifications if someone needed to make their home safer as their status may have changed physically," said Sam Carleton, director of resource navigation for Age Well, one of the state’s five Area Agencies on Aging.

Funds can also cover things like security deposits, food purchases and transportation, among other things.

Investing in this funding boost should help save Vermont money in the long term, said Carleton, as it can help keep people out of hospitals and nursing homes and help them age in place in their communities.

To qualify, people have to have been in a skilled nursing facility or acute care hospital for 60 days or more. They also need to be enrolled in the state's Choices for Care Medicaid program and have housing available.

If you have questions about the program, you can call the Vermont Area on Agency on Aging's statewide helpline at 800-642-5119.