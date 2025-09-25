Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man shot by Burlington police faces charges related to the incident

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published September 25, 2025 at 5:28 PM EDT
Police DUI Nigh Time Checkpoint. Police Cruiser Lights Closeup Photo.
welcomia/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
During a confrontation after a nine-hour standoff, Burlington Police Officer Brady McGee shot Aaron Loucks, 32, with his patrol rifle, state police said in a press release. A judge later found probable cause to charge Loucks with two counts of aggravated disorderly conduct.

A man who was shot and wounded by a Burlington police officer on Sunday is facing charges related to the incident, according to court records.

A judge found probable cause to charge Aaron Loucks, 32, of Burlington, with two counts of aggravated disorderly conduct. Prosecutors added a hate crime enhancement to one of the charges and say Loucks was yelling racial slurs at one of his neighbors, who is Black.

Loucks has not been arraigned on the charges yet because he’s still in the hospital, said Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George in an email on Thursday.

Burlington police went to Loucks’ apartment on Sunday after getting reports of a shirtless man yelling aggressively out of the window of the residence, according to a police affidavit. Officers had been to the apartment two days before because Loucks was outside “screaming at nobody in particular,” throwing things and tearing up a neighbor’s garden, the affidavit says.

On Sunday, when police arrived at the apartment on Riverside Avenue, Loucks spoke to officers through his second story window. He was pointing a knife at officers and was yelling things at them like “I want you all to die,” the affidavit says.

Neighbors told the officers that Loucks had been acting erratically and was scaring them. Several people told police that he was pretending to hold a gun and shoot at people and yelling things like “I am death and I will kill you now,” the affidavit says. Another neighbor, who is Black, said that Loucks started yelling racial slurs and called her a “slave” when she walked outside.

Loucks barricaded himself in his apartment and a nine-hour standoff ensued. Eventually, Loucks left his apartment and confronted the officers, according to Vermont State Police. Police tried to use “non-deadly force measures” but were unsuccessful and officer Brady McGee shot Loucks with his patrol rifle, state police said in a press release.

Loucks was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment.

Loucks has a history of mental health struggles and drug use. In December 2020 he faced charges for smashing windows on Church Street with a hammer.

Around that time, police got reports that Loucks was paranoid and believed COVID-19 precautions and vaccines were part of a government conspiracy to control people. Loucks reportedly bought a gun to “protect himself and his family,” according to an affidavit filed by an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Federal prosecutors charged Loucks with possessing a firearm while being a user of controlled substances in January 2021, and Loucks pleaded guilty the following year. He was placed on five years of probation, which included a condition that he get mental health treatment.

McGee was placed on paid administrative leave while state police investigate the shooting. The attorney general’s office and a county prosecutor will also review the incident to determine if the shooting was legally justified.

McGee joined the Burlington Police Department in 2018 and left to join the Darien, Connecticut, Police Department in March 2022. He returned to the Queen City in November 2022.
Tags
Local News Local NewsCrimePublic SafetyBurlington
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system. Email Liam.
See stories by Liam Elder-Connors

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories