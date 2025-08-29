Vermont state workers to return to office 3 days a week

Gov. Phil Scott’s administration has decided to bring more state employees back to their offices, cutting back on the amount of remote work it allows.

Administration Secretary Sarah Clark sent an email to all state employees Thursday afternoon informing them that most employees will be expected to be in the office at least three days a week beginning Dec. 1. VTDigger first reported the news.

Many state employees began working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent state employment survey indicates the change could affect up to a third of state workers.

Clark told Vermont Public that the administration thinks there are a lot of benefits to having an in-person work environment.

"We put a high priority on collaboration and in-person relations amongst our agencies and departments, and therefore we believe it is the right time now to bring employees back for a more consistent in office presence,” she said.

The Vermont State Employees Association has strongly opposed the plan.

