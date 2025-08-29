Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont state workers to return to office 3 days a week

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published August 29, 2025 at 8:58 AM EDT
A sign in front of a gray building with stairs reads: "133 State Street. Buildings and general services. Department of taxes. Taxpayer assistance. Property valuation and review."
Zoe McDonald
A state office building in Montpelier.

Gov. Phil Scott’s administration has decided to bring more state employees back to their offices, cutting back on the amount of remote work it allows.

Administration Secretary Sarah Clark sent an email to all state employees Thursday afternoon informing them that most employees will be expected to be in the office at least three days a week beginning Dec. 1. VTDigger first reported the news.

Many state employees began working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent state employment survey indicates the change could affect up to a third of state workers.

Clark told Vermont Public that the administration thinks there are a lot of benefits to having an in-person work environment.

"We put a high priority on collaboration and in-person relations amongst our agencies and departments, and therefore we believe it is the right time now to bring employees back for a more consistent in office presence,” she said.

The Vermont State Employees Association has strongly opposed the plan.
Tags
Local News Government & PoliticsLocal News
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories