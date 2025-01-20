Vermont congressional delegation attends Trump swearing in

Vermont's entire Congressional delegation attended President Donald Trump's swearing in ceremony on Monday.

Several Democratic members of congress and other dignitaries skipped the ceremony. But U.S. senators Peter Welch and Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Becca Balint were in attendance.

In a prepared statement, Balint said "supporting our democracy means we don’t only attend the peaceful transfer of power when our candidate wins."

"As we move forward into a critical time in our nation’s history, I’m choosing calm," Balint said. "Not because I’m blind to the dangers we face, but because this moment requires calm, focus and a clarity of purpose. As we heard outlined today, there is so much at stake, we can’t afford to get distracted or lose focus. Our very democracy is on the line."

Welch offered congratulations to Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

"My job is to do the best I can to help Vermonters, and I’ll continue to do that," Welch said in prepared remarks. "We are witnessing today the peaceful transfer of power."

Sanders' office said he "believes that the peaceful transition of power is the bedrock of American democracy and — no matter how strongly and profoundly he disagrees with President Trump on the important issues facing our country — it should be respected."