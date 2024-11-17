PHOTOS: Montpelier illuminates downtown bridges in post-flood revitalization effort

Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.
Crowds gathered Saturday on Montpelier’s Langdon Street to kick off an effort to brighten up the city’s downtown.
Seven bridges over the Winooski River and its North Branch will be decorated with colorful LED lights throughout the winter.
The project is intended to boost activity at a time when the capital’s local economy has struggled. Downtown businesses are still recovering from damages sustained during the catastrophic flooding of July 2023, and many are still feeling the effects of diminished foot traffic following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bridge lighting project was organized by Montpelier Alive, a local nonprofit that’s played a major role in the city’s flood recovery efforts. The lights will be visible on winter evenings and during city-hosted special events.
