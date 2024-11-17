Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News

PHOTOS: Montpelier illuminates downtown bridges in post-flood revitalization effort

Vermont Public | By Mike Dougherty
Published November 17, 2024 at 11:08 AM EST
Crowds of people holding homemade lanterns walk down city streets at dusk
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
Hundreds gathered with homemade lanterns on Langdon Street, where most businesses have reopened after flooding last summer.

Crowds gathered Saturday on Montpelier’s Langdon Street to kick off an effort to brighten up the city’s downtown.

Seven bridges over the Winooski River and its North Branch will be decorated with colorful LED lights throughout the winter.

The project is intended to boost activity at a time when the capital’s local economy has struggled. Downtown businesses are still recovering from damages sustained during the catastrophic flooding of July 2023, and many are still feeling the effects of diminished foot traffic following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bridge lighting project was organized by Montpelier Alive, a local nonprofit that’s played a major role in the city’s flood recovery efforts. The lights will be visible on winter evenings and during city-hosted special events.

Person standing at microphone holding note paper
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
"This project is an exhibition of our resilience, our comeback after the flood," said Katie Trautz, executive director of Montpelier Alive.
Crowds of people holding homemade lanterns walk down city streets at dusk
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
The Langdon Street bridge is one of seven downtown bridges that will be illuminated throughout the winter.
Crowds of people holding homemade lanterns walk down city streets at dusk
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
Marchers paraded through downtown Montpelier with costumes and homemade lanterns to celebrate the lighting of seven local bridges.
Crowds of people holding homemade lanterns walk down city streets at dusk
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
Marchers cross the Winooski River on the newly illuminated Taylor Street bridge.
Crowds of people holding homemade lanterns walk down city streets at dusk
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
The Brass Balagan street band led marchers through downtown Montpelier.
Crowds of people holding homemade lanterns walk down city streets at dusk
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
Roughly 140 Montpelier businesses sustained damage during the 2023 flood.
Circus performer breathing into a fireball in front of a red and white striped tent
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
Performers from the Vermont-based Cirque de Fuego entertained crowds at the bridge lighting ceremony.
A bridge outlined in lights and its reflection in water, with tall grass in the foreground
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
The Granite Street bridge over the Winooski River is one of seven that will be illuminated throughout the winter.

Mike Dougherty
Mike Dougherty is Vermont Public's Director of Digital Strategy, overseeing the organization's online platforms. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Mike was a senior editor and digital editor for VTDigger. He previously held roles with the Vermont Humanities Council, the oral history nonprofit StoryCorps, Magnum photographer Susan Meiselas, and the Brooklyn-based alt-weekly L Magazine. Mike hails from the D.C. area and studied journalism and music at New York University.
