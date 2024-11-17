PHOTOS: Montpelier illuminates downtown bridges in post-flood revitalization effort

Crowds gathered Saturday on Montpelier’s Langdon Street to kick off an effort to brighten up the city’s downtown.

Seven bridges over the Winooski River and its North Branch will be decorated with colorful LED lights throughout the winter.

The project is intended to boost activity at a time when the capital’s local economy has struggled. Downtown businesses are still recovering from damages sustained during the catastrophic flooding of July 2023, and many are still feeling the effects of diminished foot traffic following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bridge lighting project was organized by Montpelier Alive, a local nonprofit that’s played a major role in the city’s flood recovery efforts. The lights will be visible on winter evenings and during city-hosted special events.

Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public "This project is an exhibition of our resilience, our comeback after the flood," said Katie Trautz, executive director of Montpelier Alive.

Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public The Langdon Street bridge is one of seven downtown bridges that will be illuminated throughout the winter.

Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public Marchers paraded through downtown Montpelier with costumes and homemade lanterns to celebrate the lighting of seven local bridges.

Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public Marchers cross the Winooski River on the newly illuminated Taylor Street bridge.

Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public The Brass Balagan street band led marchers through downtown Montpelier.

Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public Roughly 140 Montpelier businesses sustained damage during the 2023 flood.

Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public Performers from the Vermont-based Cirque de Fuego entertained crowds at the bridge lighting ceremony.

Mike Dougherty / Vermont Public The Granite Street bridge over the Winooski River is one of seven that will be illuminated throughout the winter.

