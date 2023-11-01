Large structure fire engulfs lumberyard in Montpelier, closes traffic

Firefighters in Montpelier are battling a large structure fire raging in the capitol city's downtown district.

Shortly before 7 p.m., flames and heavy smoke engulfed the lumberyard of rk MILES located on Stone Cutters Way.

The lumber sheds appear to have burned to the ground. The rk MILES' main building's facade caught fire, but appears to be standing.

Hunger Mountain Co-op, which is located next door, appears to have been spared major damage.

No injuries were reported as of 8 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the city. But the city fire department lost a fire engine in the blaze, the post said.

According to a Facebook post from the Montpelier Police Department, Stone Cutters Way near Granite Street and Barre Street are closed to through traffic.

Montpelier Fire Local 2287 and other emergency personnel responded to the scene.

The fire comes days after another blaze caused major damage to local eatery Mad Taco and neighboring bar Charlie-O’s, and months after Montpelier's downtown was devastated by July's historic flooding.

"This is a major, major loss for Montpelier," said Vicki Lane, who lives up the hill. "It's just awful."

This story is breaking and may be updated.