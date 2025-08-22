Pomfret restricts foliage season traffic once again

The small Vermont town that made international headlines in 2023 for "banning influencers" during foliage season is once again planning to restrict traffic in a scenic area.

Pomfret officials say Cloudland Road will be closed south of Barber Hill Road from Saturday, Oct. 4, through Sunday, Oct. 19. Barber Hill will be limited to one-way traffic during that time. Officials in neighboring Woodstock have also approved the closures.

Town of Pomfret Selectboard An illustration of the temporary traffic pattern change.

The 2025 plan cites safety, environmental, aesthetic and quality of life issues as the key reasons for why it was necessary again.

"The traffic prior to the road closure had been so intense that getting an ambulance or a fire truck up the road would have been nearly impossible," says Pomfret Select Board Chair Benjamin Brickner. "The amount of traffic and exhaust and litter and private property damage that resulted from the volume of traffic was also a concern to us."

Pomfret has requested that the Windsor County Sheriff's Department direct 60% of existing patrols to the closure area to enforce the temporary changes.

These roads surrounding the historic Sleepy Hollow Farm have become especially popular among leaf-peepers after scenic photos became popular on social media.

While the temporary change may be an unwelcome one for prospective tourists, the Pomfret Select Board has yet to receive any pushback from residents. "The first year we closed the road, the town was concerned about an adverse effect on tourism," says Brickner. "However, due probably in part to the international news story that was created, we understand tourism was actually higher."

The closures don't apply to town residents. Officials say they hope the plan will lead to reduced traffic and that roads can remain open, even during peak season.