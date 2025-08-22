As Brattleboro hospital faces financial challenges, protesters warn against further staff cuts

About a dozen people gathered just outside the office window of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital’s CEO Friday morning.

They were standing outside the 61-bed Windham County hospital to protest any further cuts to hospital staff, as the organization heads into another fiscal year facing millions of dollars in losses.

Chris Dougherty looked out the window at signs saying things like, "We love our hospital employees," and "We support BMH staff."

The hospital CEO said he felt the same way, but there were some very tough choices on the horizon.

“Unfortunately the issues that we face can become contentious because there’s discomfort and pain in some of these decisions that have to be made.”

The Brattleboro hospital cut six administrative positions in June, in an effort to balance the current year budget, which was facing a $4 million shortfall.

And when hospital administrators went before the Green Mountain Care Board earlier this month to present their $129 million budget for next year, the financial picture looked just as bleak.

As if things were not bad enough, Dougherty said the hospital is already seeing pharmaceutical prices rise, due to the Trump Administration’s tariffs on goods from places like China and Germany, where a lot of the drugs come from.

The federal government is also reducing its support for Medicaid, which covers low-income Vermonters.

And on top of all that, the hospital could lose another $3.2 million from a special federal program that pays extra money to hospitals serving older patients, whose cost of care generally exceeds federal Medicare payments.

“We’ve got to start to prepare for that hitting us,” Dougherty said. “I see the challenge of creating a sustainable future.”

Outside on the hospital grounds, Christine Scypinski held a sign that said, “Don’t outsource our community,” and she said she wanted cuts among the management if there was money that needed to be saved.

"We're here to support the community, the employees," the Brattleboro resident said. "We hope the hospital will come up with other strategies, other than outsourcing, that can still save our local employees."

Brattleboro resident and former emergency room doctor Franz Reichsman noted that the challenges facing his local hospital are being felt across the state, and in rural communities all over the country.

And he said the staff members in Brattleboro shouldn't pay the price for the federal government’s inability to address the health care crisis.

“This is a systemic failure of the American health care system to address the needs in rural hospitals across the board,” he said. “And if we continue to fail to adopt a health care payment system that minimizes administrative expenses and maximizes patient care then we’re going to be facing this same problem again, and again, and again in this country.”

Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public Brattleboro Memorial Hospital has been trying to balance a $4 million shortfall this year, as it presents next year's budget to state regulators.

Dougherty said while the hospital has done some outsourcing, it doesn’t have any more cuts or outsourcing plans in the immediate future. But he also said many times during the course of a 20-minute interview that everything was on the table.

“We have to do everything we can to bring expenses down,” Dougherty said. “We all need to be concerned, but closing is not an option.”