Vermont lifts statewide burn ban

The state lifted a ban on debris burning on Friday that was in effect for more than a month, citing recent rainfall.

The order the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation put in place on Sept. 22 required all town forest fire wardens to stop issuing burn permits.

The ban aimed to curb an especially active fire season as the state experienced significant drought conditions.

But state officials say the more than two inches of rain Vermont got in recent days has helped reduce wildfire danger across the state.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that much of the state remains in extreme or severe drought, but as of Friday afternoon, the entire state's fire danger forecast had dropped to Low.

“The recent rainfall has provided much-needed relief, saturating small, easy-to-burn fuels and thereby reducing the risk of wildfire,” FPR Forest Fire Supervisor Dan Dillner said in a statement. “This welcome precipitation follows nearly two months of dry weather, drought conditions and higher than normal wildland fire activity throughout the state — primarily caused by escaped debris burns or unattended campfires.”

Though the debris burn ban has lifted statewide, residents still need to go to their town's forest fire warden to get fire kindling permits. Wardens could still decide to limit or hold off on issuing permits based on local and daily conditions.

The Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation urges Vermonters to continue to use caution when lighting fires in the state.