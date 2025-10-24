Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont lifts statewide burn ban

Vermont Public | By Stephanie Colombini
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:20 PM EDT
National Forest Firefighters respond Saturday afternoon to a report of an unattended camp fire near North Pond in Chittenden. Around 30 federal and local fire fighters responded. Local fire officials said the situation was under control by 4:40pm.
Nina Keck
/
Vermont Public
National Forest firefighters respond to a report of an unattended camp fire near North Pond in Chittenden on Saturday, Oct. 4.

The state lifted a ban on debris burning on Friday that was in effect for more than a month, citing recent rainfall.

The order the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation put in place on Sept. 22 required all town forest fire wardens to stop issuing burn permits.

The ban aimed to curb an especially active fire season as the state experienced significant drought conditions.

But state officials say the more than two inches of rain Vermont got in recent days has helped reduce wildfire danger across the state.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that much of the state remains in extreme or severe drought, but as of Friday afternoon, the entire state's fire danger forecast had dropped to Low.

“The recent rainfall has provided much-needed relief, saturating small, easy-to-burn fuels and thereby reducing the risk of wildfire,” FPR Forest Fire Supervisor Dan Dillner said in a statement. “This welcome precipitation follows nearly two months of dry weather, drought conditions and higher than normal wildland fire activity throughout the state — primarily caused by escaped debris burns or unattended campfires.”

More from Vermont Public: A reporter encountered an unattended campfire in the forest. Here's what happened

Though the debris burn ban has lifted statewide, residents still need to go to their town's forest fire warden to get fire kindling permits. Wardens could still decide to limit or hold off on issuing permits based on local and daily conditions.

The Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation urges Vermonters to continue to use caution when lighting fires in the state.

Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined Vermont Public in 2025 as News Editor after more than a decade working in public radio. She previously worked at WUSF in Tampa, Florida, where she won dozens of state and national awards reporting on health care, hurricanes and other issues. She also contributed stories for NPR and KFF Health News as part of a national reporting collaborative. Colombini has also worked as an editor, producer and host. She hails from New York and spent her early journalism years working at WCBS Newsradio 880 in New York City and WFUV, based at her alma mater Fordham University.
