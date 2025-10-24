Vermont DMV to close temporarily for computer system upgrades

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles will temporarily close its offices in early November as it finalizes computer system upgrades that have been in the works for years.

According to the department, the upgrades will greatly improve customer service with faster and easier transactions and more online service options.

All DMV offices and the call center will be closed to the public on Friday, Nov. 7 and Monday, Nov. 10.

Limited appointments will be available on Nov. 5 and 6, with only services involving vehicles available on Nov. 6, such as registration and title transactions.

Online driver’s license renewals will be unavailable starting Oct. 27, while all online services will be unavailable Nov. 5-12.

The DMV also observes the Veterans Day holiday on Nov. 11, so regular in-person and online operations will resume on Nov. 12.

The DMV will also pause its online temporary registration service starting on Nov. 1, with a goal to resume that by Jan. 1.

The changes will modernize the DMV’s computer systems, which are more than 50 years old, said Matthew Rousseau, deputy commissioner of the Vermont DMV.

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public A sign in the entryway of the South Burlington Department of Motor Vehicles office reminds people to renew their driver's licenses and IDs ahead of time. Online driver’s license renewals will be unavailable starting Oct. 27, and all online services will be unavailable Nov. 5-12.

Users will soon be able to access all of their DMV information through the department’s myDMV feature. Online license renewal currently exists in a separate system but will be integrated through this project, Rousseau said.

DMV offices closed for a brief period in November of 2023 for the first phase of its modernization project. VTDigger reported at the time that the project totals $50 million.

The department recommends that all customers needing to renew or replace their ID, driver’s license or learner’s permit on or around Nov. 6-12 should plan ahead.

“If you are needing to renew during that time period that we closed, I would suggest coming into an office or getting it done online sooner rather than later,” said Rousseau. “I think it's going to be a great system. I think Vermonters are going to be happy with the modernization.”