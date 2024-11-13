Vermont towns to receive increased federal funding for 2023 flood damage

Total damage from last summer’s floods has exceeded a key threshold, and municipalities are now eligible for tens of millions of dollars in additional funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

When flood damage tops $173 per capita in a declared disaster zone, according to Will Roy, FEMA’s coordinating officer in Vermont, the federal government ups its reimbursement to municipalities from 75% to 90%.

Vermont applied for the enhanced match earlier this fall. And last week, President Joe Biden approved an amendment to Vermont’s disaster declaration that will deliver significant relief to towns that have filed public assistance claims.

“That’s good news for towns impacted by the July 2023 storm,” Gov. Phil Scott said during a press briefing Wednesday.

Roy said state and local governments have submitted more than 1,500 individual projects for public assistance claims related to last summer’s floods.

He said FEMA has disbursed funding for more than 50% of those applications and expects to have all projects closed out shortly after the new year. He said municipalities won’t need to complete any additional paperwork in order to receive the enhanced match.

“These changes will take place automatically,” Roy said. “For those funds already disbursed, FEMA will provide an additional 15% to the state to provide to communities.”

The 90% match only applies to claims related to the July floods of 2023. Roy said public assistance reimbursement related to those requests will exceed $600 million.

FEMA is currently working on seven separate disaster missions in Vermont.

