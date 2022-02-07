The home for Vermont Public's coverage of aging in Vermont.
Nina Keck is Vermont Public's reporter focused on aging and how it impacts living essentials such as jobs, health care and housing, plus the stuff of life: marriage, loss, dating and sex. Learn more about Nina's coverage and get in touch here.
-
For when they're no longer here, Vt. parents seek better care for their children with developmental disabilitiesMany older Vermont parents of children with intellectual disabilities worry about what will happen to their kids when they die. But parental activism and new legislation is giving many hope.
-
Untreated hearing loss isolates millions of Americans. President Joe Biden’s efforts to expand Medicare to include hearing aids has stalled in Washington. But in Montpelier, lawmakers are currently considering a bill that would require some private insurance plans in Vermont to cover them.
-
COVID has shined a light on the importance of Vermont's 48 senior centers. The pandemic has also helped bring the administrators who run these community hubs together, which many believe is already making them stronger.
-
In Vermont, Medicaid and federal grants fund programs that help older residents get around when they can no longer drive. The pandemic has thrown a wrench into these programs, because most of these door-to-door ride services rely on volunteer drivers — usually older Vermonters themselves.
-
Being a rural state, it's not suprising that people in Vermont drive longer. But there comes a point when all of us who do drive have to stop. Then what?