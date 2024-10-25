Vt. auditor praises state regulators for improvements in elder care facility safety

State regulators tasked with overseeing elder care facilities now carry out annual inspections, have closed all unfinished reports, and made other improvements in the past year, according to the state auditor’s office.

A report last year by the auditor’s office found that the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living wasn’t conducting enough inspections of residential care homes and assisted living facilities, and that regulators weren’t following up on serious deficiencies in a timely manner.

Now, the department has taken substantial steps to address the issues outlined in the audit, said State Auditor Doug Hoffer in an interview on Friday.

“I'm pleased — that's why we put out the press release,” Hoffer said. “Come on, how often do we have happy audit talk?”

The Legislature recently approved funding for five new positions at DAIL to create a state licensed regulatory unit. In a written statement, Carol Scott, the state long term care manager with DAIL, said the additional staff helped the department “effectively support and carry out” its regulatory mission.

More from Vermont Public: Vt. regulators fail to regularly inspect, quickly address issues at elder care facilities, audit finds

According to the auditor’s office, DAIL now inspects all elder care facilities under its jurisdiction annually, inspects new facilities before residents move in, and has closed all unfinished inspection reports and statements of deficiencies.

But the auditor’s office also says that DAIL has yet to implement one key recommendation: posting enforcement actions on their website.

“These guys are responsible for ensuring the safety of vulnerable older Vermonters,” Hoffer said. “And if they don't make relevant information available, then what are they accomplishing?”

More from Vermont Public and Seven Days: When Elder Homes Stumble, Frail Vermonters Get Hurt

Scott, with DAIL, said in a statement the department is planning to develop a process to post reports of enforcement actions taken against assisted living facilities and residential care homes.

“The decision and process of posting to the Divisions website, most definitely will require legal counsel on structure,” Scott said in her statement. “We are hoping to have a solid answer and pathway regarding the audits recommendation to post enforcement actions by the end of 2025.”

The 2023 audit found similar issues to those that were documented in a 2019 investigation by Vermont Public and Seven Days. The news outlets found patterns of inadequate staffing and care that led to dangerous conditions for residents of elder care homes, as well as a system of oversight with light regulation and limited enforcement.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.