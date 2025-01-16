In Good Health: Living wills

For most of us, thinking about death is not a pleasant subject. There’s a natural tendency to put your head in the sand and focus on everything and anything else. But a little planning now can save a lot of confusion and heartache later.

Today we break down the process of creating an advance directive, or living will. It’s the third installment in our weekly January series, In Good Health. Our guests are Nina Keck, a Vermont Public senior reporter whose focuses on aging, Eva Zivitz, a registered nurse who coordinates the palliative care program at Rutland Regional Medical Center, and Cindy Bruzzese, the executive director of the Vermont Ethics Network.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

