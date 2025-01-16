Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

In Good Health: Living wills

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published January 16, 2025 at 1:34 PM EST

For most of us, thinking about death is not a pleasant subject. There’s a natural tendency to put your head in the sand and focus on everything and anything else. But a little planning now can save a lot of confusion and heartache later.

Today we break down the process of creating an advance directive, or living will. It’s the third installment in our weekly January series, In Good Health. Our guests are Nina Keck, a Vermont Public senior reporter whose focuses on aging, Eva Zivitz, a registered nurse who coordinates the palliative care program at Rutland Regional Medical Center, and Cindy Bruzzese, the executive director of the Vermont Ethics Network.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
