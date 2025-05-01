Two short films profile prolific Vermont women from Morrisville and Sandgate

In the Made Here film The Vermonter, from Morrisville-based director Aynsley Floyd, octogenarian sheep farmer Bambi Freeman is forced to abandon her life's work and sell her farm due to complications with multiple sclerosis. Facing an unknown future, Bambi offers poignant observations for those confronting transitions in life.

Recently, The Vermonter screened at the 2025 Made Here Film Festival in Burlington and received a special jury mention award.

Made Here - Vermonter

Paired with Floyd's film is a short documentary from South Burlington filmmaker John Killacky, entitled Black Box: Dona Ann McAdams. Killacky's film visits Sandgate-based photographer Dona Ann McAdams to discuss her lifetime of work.

Killacky's film was created to coincide with the release of McAdams' photographic memoir and retrospective exhibition of her work at Pratt Manhattan Gallery, happening April 18-June 7, 2025.

Made Here - Black Box: Dona Ann McAdams

Both The Vermonter and Black Box: Dona Ann McAdams premiere on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, and are available now on demand.

