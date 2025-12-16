Town by Town: Berlin

Each month we spend an hour together learning about one of Vermont’s 252 towns or cities. This December, we head to Berlin in Washington County for the latest installment in our monthly “Town by Town” series. Berlin is in Washington County, sandwich between the cities of Barre and Montpelier. In the 2020 census, Berlin had about 2,850 residents.

Our guests include long time Berlin residents. Corinne Cooper is president of the Berlin Historical Society and a former assistant town clerk. Paul Gillies is a retired lawyer who has lived in Berlin for 30 years. He has authored several historical books about Vermont, including one about Berlin titled A Place to Pass Through, and is a former town moderator. Ellen Moody can trace her Berlin roots back to the town’s first settlers and is a retired nurse.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

