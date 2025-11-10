Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Town by Town: Grafton

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published November 12, 2025 at 1:43 PM EST
A sign in Grafton directing pedestrians to trails and cheese
Jon Ehrens
A sign found in Grafton, VT

Vermont Edition heads to Grafton in Windham County for the latest installment in our monthly “Town by Town” series.

Grafton is known for its cross-country ski trails, its award-winning cheddar cheese, the centuries-old Grafton Inn, and its tight-knit community of longtime residents.

Our guests include: Grafton News editor Wendy Martin; lifelong Grafton resident Cynthia Gibbs; Patrick Cooperman of the Cooperman Company, which manufactures fifes and drums; Windham Foundation executive director Dan Lerner; Vermont Farmstead Cheese company president Kent Underwood; and Nikolas Katrick, executive director of the Nature Museum at Grafton.

Each month for "Town by Town," we spend an hour together learning about one of Vermont’s 252 towns or cities. Hear from regular folks and town leaders about what life is like there and how the town culture and economy have changed over the years. At the end of the hour, a guest helps us randomly select our next town by spinning a big Wheel of Fortune-style spinner.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
