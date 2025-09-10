Town by Town: Elmore

It's the official kickoff of our new monthly series, Town by Town. For one hour each month, we’ll hone in on one of Vermont’s 252 towns or cities. We’ll talk to residents, share local history and lore, and learn about what it’s like to live there. At the end of the hour, we’ll randomly select our next town, and it goes on from there!

Today, we broadcast from the Elmore Store on Lake Elmore.

Our guests include store owners Tim and Becca Lindenmeyr, Blair Marvin, president of the Elmore Community Trust and co-owner of Elmore Mountain Bread and New American Stone Mills, volunteer firefighter Trevor Braun, Sharon Fortune, a member of Elmore’s selectboard, the Lake Elmore Association, and Ladies of the Lake, and Faith Boudreau, a former teacher and current librarian at the one-room Elmore Schoolhouse.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.