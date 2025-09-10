Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
Vermont Edition

Town by Town: Elmore

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela FierroJon Ehrens
Published September 10, 2025 at 1:49 PM EDT

It's the official kickoff of our new monthly series, Town by Town. For one hour each month, we’ll hone in on one of Vermont’s 252 towns or cities. We’ll talk to residents, share local history and lore, and learn about what it’s like to live there. At the end of the hour, we’ll randomly select our next town, and it goes on from there!

Today, we broadcast from the Elmore Store on Lake Elmore.

Our guests include store owners Tim and Becca Lindenmeyr, Blair Marvin, president of the Elmore Community Trust and co-owner of Elmore Mountain Bread and New American Stone Mills, volunteer firefighter Trevor Braun, Sharon Fortune, a member of Elmore’s selectboard, the Lake Elmore Association, and Ladies of the Lake, and Faith Boudreau, a former teacher and current librarian at the one-room Elmore Schoolhouse.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
