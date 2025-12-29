Exploring Rutland's reputation and its reality

The city of Rutland sometimes gets a bad rap, but residents say there’s a side of the city that people often overlook. The team at Brave Little State recently solicited questions from a live event in Rutland and the winning question centers on why Rutland is made to feel like the ugly child.

Question-asker and retired school teacher Linda Mullin shared her experiences as a longtime Rutland resident, and tells us about what excites her about the city's future.

Broadcast live on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

