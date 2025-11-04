Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Brave Little State's road to 200 episodes

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published November 4, 2025 at 4:11 PM EST

Brave Little State recently released its 200th episode. To mark the milestone, the team combed through thousands of listener questions submitted over the years and selected some favorite topics that never won a voting round. Vermont Edition aired portions of the show — you can find the full episode here.

Brave Little State’s senior producer and managing editor Josh Crane and the show’s executive producer and co-founder Angela Evancie tell us how the show began and some of their favorite local topics to cover.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Vermont Edition Brave Little State
