Burgess Brown is part of Vermont Public’s Engagement Journalism team. He is the associate producer for Brave Little State, the station's people-powered journalism project.

Before joining Vermont Public, Burgess developed community-driven media projects in news deserts with Internews’ Listening Post Collective and produced Trace Material, a podcast about design and public health from The New School. He got his start at Georgia Public Broadcasting in his hometown of Macon, Georgia. Burgess studied media at Mercer University and urbanism at Parsons School of Design at The New School.