Specialty hot chocolate and the perfect latke with Seven Days

Seven Days food editor and writer Melissa Pasanen is back with her latest local recommendations, including bean-to-bar delights at Prophecy Chocolate, a painting-worthy salad at The Crooked Ram and the unmissable tater tots at Onion City Chicken & Oyster.

Find out more about the restaurants and businesses Melissa recommends:



Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.