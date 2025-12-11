Meet the student journalists covering Vermont communities

With fewer and fewer news outlets covering local news, there are limited ways for young people to learn the craft of journalism. The University of Vermont is the home base for a hands-on journalism program called the Community News Service. It gives students the skills and opportunity to report and write for news outlets across our region.

With us this hour is Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer, who teaches nonfiction audio storytelling courses at UVM and leads an internship program for UVM students at Vermont Public. Two of her students, Aaliya Khanna and Katelyn Unke, shared their feature stories and what they've learned from the class.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

