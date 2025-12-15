Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Winooski superintendent speaks up for immigrants — himself included

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Aleah Papes
Published December 15, 2025 at 3:28 PM EST

The Winooski School District’s superintendent, Wilmer Chavarria, has emerged this year as an outspoken advocate for immigrant families in his city, which is the most diverse municipality in Vermont. Chavarria first made national headlines this summer after he was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Texas after visiting family in Nicaragua. Last week he testified on Capitol Hill about his detention, and also filed a lawsuit against federal authorities.

He joins Vermont Edition to discuss his detention and the numerous other ways his school district is being affected by the Trump Administration's immigration crackdown.

Broadcast live on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition ImmigrationEducationWinooski
