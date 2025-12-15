Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

The road ahead for Vermont's climate superfund law

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Aleah Papes
Published December 15, 2025 at 3:41 PM EST

Vermont passed the Climate Superfund Act in 2024, allowing the state to sue fossil fuel companies for damage caused by climate change over the past 30 years. Legal challenges from the Trump administration and the oil industry soon followed. Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark gives an update on where those legal challenges stand today. Then, Vermont State Treasurer Mike Pieciak explains the process for tallying exactly how much money the state will aim to collect from fossil fuel companies. He also shares which of the state’s climate adaptation projects the money could help fund, and his hopes for these projects to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Broadcast live on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message

Climate & Environment Government & Politics Vermont Legislature
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Aleah Papes
Aleah Papes joined Vermont Public as an announcer in October 2024. Raised in the suburbs of New York City, she studied theater and comparative literature at Northwestern University, and later got a master’s degree in journalism from NYU. She has called Vermont home since 2020.
