The road ahead for Vermont's climate superfund law

Vermont passed the Climate Superfund Act in 2024, allowing the state to sue fossil fuel companies for damage caused by climate change over the past 30 years. Legal challenges from the Trump administration and the oil industry soon followed. Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark gives an update on where those legal challenges stand today. Then, Vermont State Treasurer Mike Pieciak explains the process for tallying exactly how much money the state will aim to collect from fossil fuel companies. He also shares which of the state’s climate adaptation projects the money could help fund, and his hopes for these projects to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Broadcast live on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

