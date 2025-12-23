Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

How scientists are restoring the American chestnut

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Kallie Kunukkasseril
Published December 23, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST

The American Chestnut tree once dominated forests in the Eastern US. That is, until a blight nearly wiped it out. Now, scientists and volunteers are trying to bring back these towering trees.

Jamie Van Clief, a regional science coordinator for the American Chestnut Foundation and Deni Ranguelova, New England Regional Science Coordinator for the American Chestnut Foundation, shared how scientists are developing and planting blight-resistant American chestnuts around our region.

We were also joined by Gwen Kozlowski, outreach and education coordinator for Vermont Big Tree Program, a statewide effort to identify, measure, and record the largest trees in Vermont.

Originally broadcast live on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at noon. Rebroadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, at noon and 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Kallie Kunukkasseril
Kallie Kunukkasseril worked as the Production Intern (Vermont Edition) in summer 2025.
