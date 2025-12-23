How scientists are restoring the American chestnut

The American Chestnut tree once dominated forests in the Eastern US. That is, until a blight nearly wiped it out. Now, scientists and volunteers are trying to bring back these towering trees.

Jamie Van Clief, a regional science coordinator for the American Chestnut Foundation and Deni Ranguelova, New England Regional Science Coordinator for the American Chestnut Foundation, shared how scientists are developing and planting blight-resistant American chestnuts around our region.

We were also joined by Gwen Kozlowski, outreach and education coordinator for Vermont Big Tree Program, a statewide effort to identify, measure, and record the largest trees in Vermont.

Originally broadcast live on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at noon. Rebroadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, at noon and 7 p.m.

